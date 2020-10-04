McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.55.

NYSE MKC opened at $192.84 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $211.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average of $175.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 68.5% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

