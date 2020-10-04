MedicCoin Price Down 41% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $16,117.39 and approximately $6.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034127 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.