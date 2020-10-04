Mercury (MER) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Tidex. Mercury has a total market cap of $615,019.27 and approximately $16.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00271923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.42 or 0.01522361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00168674 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.