Meta (MTA) Price Up 20% Over Last Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Meta has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00029411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01527999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00168680 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

