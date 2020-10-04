Metacoin (MTC) Achieves Market Cap of $39.41 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Metacoin has a total market cap of $39.41 million and $128,575.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.05235790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033399 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

