Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 59,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 6,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

