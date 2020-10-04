Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $755.22.

MTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.74, for a total value of $947,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $947,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock worth $10,065,288. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,583,000 after buying an additional 61,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,452,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $38,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $966.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,009.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $967.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

