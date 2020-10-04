MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,779,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,568.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,337,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,327 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $78,481,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,215 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

