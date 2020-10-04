Michael Henry Buys 2,500 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,900 shares in the company, valued at $309,324. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TLYS opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.00 and a beta of 1.65. Tilly’s Inc has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tilly’s by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

