MicroMoney Tops One Day Volume of $21,351.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $101,108.50 and $21,351.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.34, $11.92, $5.53 and $50.35.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.77 or 0.05305263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

MicroMoney Coin Trading

MicroMoney can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $19.00, $70.71, $7.50, $20.34, $10.41, $50.35, $11.92, $13.91, $32.35, $50.56, $24.70 and $5.53. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.