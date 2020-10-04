Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) versus Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NASDAQ:ESP) Head to Head Review

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) and Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Microvision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Microvision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Microvision and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvision $8.89 million 32.85 -$26.48 million ($0.24) -8.46 Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.40 $1.16 million N/A N/A

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Microvision.

Risk and Volatility

Microvision has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Microvision and Espey Mfg. & Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvision 0 4 0 0 2.00 Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvision currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Microvision’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Microvision is more favorable than Espey Mfg. & Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Microvision and Espey Mfg. & Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvision -212.24% N/A -156.31% Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16%

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats Microvision on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics. The company also develops a light detection and ranging engine for consumer electronic applications and automotive collision avoidance systems. It licenses its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

