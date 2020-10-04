Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Head to Head Review

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

1.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Primeenergy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.55 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Primeenergy Resources $104.82 million 1.28 $3.48 million N/A N/A

Primeenergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Primeenergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners -17.14% 3.48% 1.12% Primeenergy Resources -6.93% -5.47% -2.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Primeenergy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Primeenergy Resources beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.