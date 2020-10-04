Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $53,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

