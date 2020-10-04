Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MIST. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MIST opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $167.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 4.79.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 19,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $160,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,754,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.