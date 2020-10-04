Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MIME. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mimecast to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.13, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $73,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,668,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,101 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,914 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

