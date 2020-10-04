Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Down 11.9% in September

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 514,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 347,702.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 500,691 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1,515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 298,411 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 403,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 102,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 143,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MG. ValuEngine downgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

