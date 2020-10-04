Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of MITSY opened at $343.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.03. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $247.60 and a 1-year high of $377.94.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co Ltd will post 29.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co Ltd

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

