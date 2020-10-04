Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 48.8% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 297,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 84.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

