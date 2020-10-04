Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to announce $40.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.22 million and the highest is $40.86 million. Model N reported sales of $36.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $160.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.82 million to $160.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $174.09 million, with estimates ranging from $171.85 million to $176.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,492. Model N has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,006,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,728,592.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,770 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 260.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Model N by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 1,705.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,824 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

