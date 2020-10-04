Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will report sales of $40.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.86 million and the lowest is $40.22 million. Model N reported sales of $36.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $160.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.82 million to $160.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $174.09 million, with estimates ranging from $171.85 million to $176.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

NYSE MODN traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. 266,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,492. Model N has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $419,771.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,873,168.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,941 shares of company stock worth $2,178,770. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Model N by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Model N by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Model N by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Model N by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 142,380 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

