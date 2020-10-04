Moin (MOIN) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $27,406.79 and approximately $203.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Moin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,506,978 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

