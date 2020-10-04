Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.57.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $193.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $171.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.