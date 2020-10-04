Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.57.
Molina Healthcare stock opened at $193.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $171.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $198.38.
In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 91.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
