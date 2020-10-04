Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $558.04 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $558.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $106.61 or 0.01000977 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Poloniex, Coinut and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003435 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001629 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,717,605 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Bittrex, Instant Bitex, Tux Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Nanex, Kraken, Bitlish, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Ovis, Braziliex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Binance, Coinbe, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, Bithumb, Coinut, Mercatox, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Huobi, Crex24, Cryptomate, Bitbns, B2BX, OKEx, DragonEX, Bitfinex, Graviex, Bisq, Liquid, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Coinroom, Exmo and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.