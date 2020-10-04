Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.22 and a quick ratio of 22.22. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $53.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

