Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 647.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 362,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. 41,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,310. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

