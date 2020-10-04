Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $45.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00439864 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002850 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,118,374,529 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

