MoonSwap (MOON) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $35,417.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00005204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MoonSwap Token Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 2,106,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,932,526 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

