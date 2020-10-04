Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s plan to acquire E*Trade Financial is expected to provide support to the Wealth Management segment. Focus on corporate lending operations and strength in Investment Management operations will likely aid the top line. Also, the company is aiming to change revenue mix and focus more on less capital-market driven sources. However, the financial impact from the same will be seen after some time and thus, the current significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes us apprehensive. Steadily rising operating expenses is a major near-term concern for the company. Additionally, low interest rate environment is likely to hamper its interest income growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.86.

MS opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 127.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

