MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NYSEARCA:MOR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

MOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MorphoSys from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

MOR stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 94,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

