Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MPLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.21.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 1,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mplx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.