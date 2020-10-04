MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Short Interest Update

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. 308,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,578. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 61.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

