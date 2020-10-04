Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,628,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,143,000 after purchasing an additional 928,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,435,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,691,000 after buying an additional 3,011,997 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,491,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 374,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,272,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,212,000 after acquiring an additional 374,519 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

