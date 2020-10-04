Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBRV. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,292,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189,227 shares during the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

