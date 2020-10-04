Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Raymond James downgraded Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $123.54. 700,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.22. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,811,000 after purchasing an additional 97,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

