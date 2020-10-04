National Bank Financial Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$11.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.92.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$10.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. The company has a market cap of $909.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.98.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

