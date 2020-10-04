National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.15 and a beta of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,144,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,095,000 after purchasing an additional 779,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,071,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 283,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after acquiring an additional 857,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 128,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

