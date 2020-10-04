Native Utility Token (NUT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $417.00

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Native Utility Token has a market cap of $23.11 million and $417.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Native Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $23.52 or 0.00221643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.01527940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167833 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.