NavCoin Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $155,507.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and cfinex. In the last week, NavCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032234 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,811,903 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.