NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NBTB. BidaskClub downgraded NBT Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.64.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

In related news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,400. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

