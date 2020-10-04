Nebulas (NAS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Neraex, Binance and Gate.io. Nebulas has a market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,541,684 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX, Allcoin, LBank, Huobi, Neraex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

