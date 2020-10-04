NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered NESTLE S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $119.78 on Friday. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth $92,838,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NESTLE S A/S by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,914,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,725,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 12,515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter worth about $3,815,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

