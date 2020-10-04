Neumark (NEU) Trading 20.6% Lower This Week

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Neumark has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular exchanges. Neumark has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $547.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neumark alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $557.37 or 0.05259203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00033449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 69,358,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,840,670 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.