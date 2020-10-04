Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00009316 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $30.15 million and $1.11 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00271858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01525817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00168998 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 30,314,008 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.