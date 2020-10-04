New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $99.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.00.
New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.
About New Home
The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
