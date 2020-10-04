New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $99.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.00.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). New Home had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWHM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Home by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new position in New Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in New Home by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Home by 9,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

