Nine Energy Service (NINE) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) is one of 43 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nine Energy Service to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service’s peers have a beta of 2.26, meaning that their average share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nine Energy Service and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -100.20% -24.16% -9.53% Nine Energy Service Competitors -27.79% -126.64% -6.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nine Energy Service and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million -$217.75 million 3.63 Nine Energy Service Competitors $3.24 billion -$202.07 million 4.47

Nine Energy Service’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nine Energy Service and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Nine Energy Service Competitors 567 2087 2475 115 2.41

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 103.73%. Given Nine Energy Service’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nine Energy Service peers beat Nine Energy Service on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

