Niobio Cash (NBR) Hits One Day Volume of $9.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $29,953.55 and approximately $9.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 120% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.