NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

NYSE NI opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. NiSource has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,577,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 69,242 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

