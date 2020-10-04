Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NVS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $199.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

