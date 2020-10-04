NPCoin (NPC) Price Hits $0.0327

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $5,483.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024967 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

