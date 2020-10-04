Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Short Interest Update

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NUS traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. 1,330,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,313. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,288.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,069 shares of company stock worth $1,795,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

